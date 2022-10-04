scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

One year of Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers squat on railway tracks in Punjab, 16 trains affected

Five people — four famers and a journalist —were killed in Lekhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year when a car, allegedly being driven by Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, ran over a group of farmers who were returning after protests against the Centres three farm laws.

During the protest on Monday. (Express Photo)

Thousands of protesters owing alleigance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab (KMSCP) on Monday squatted on railway tracks at 17 places across nine districts of the state as part of their ‘rail roko’ protests to pay tributes to the victims of Lekhimpur Kheri incident, which took place exactly a year ago in Uttar Pradesh.

Five people — four famers and a journalist —were killed in Lekhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year when a car, allegedly being driven by Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, ran over a group of farmers who were returning after protests against the Centres three farm laws. A mob subsequently lynched three people and set fire to two vehicles.

The rail roko, which was observed from noon to 3 pm, also saw the protesters on Monday burning effigies at eight places. According to railway officials, a total of 16 trains were affected due to the protests — six being cancelled, three short terminated, two short originated and five rescheduled.

The protesters on Monday said that the families of all the victims were still waiting for justice, even as BJP minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son’s alleged involvement has been cited in the case, continues as a minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

On Monday, protesters squatted on the railway tracks and started shouting slogans against both Punjab and Central governments.

They demanded that Union minister Ajay Mishra be sacked from the Cabinet, and be booked for conspiracy. They also demanded capital punishment for the culprits involved in the incident, besides the release of four farmers in this case who they claimed were implicated in a false case.

The other demands of the organisation included withdrawing the notification regarding the power distribution licences, removing conditions on paddy procurement, providing Rs 50,000 as compensation to farmers whose crop got damaged due to the recent rains and also by the Southern Rice Black-streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV).

Advertisement

The protesters said that farmers did not want to burn the stubble in their fields and that the government should either provide 100% machines to all farmers or Rs. 7,000 per acre incentive or managing the stubble waste by themselves.

“Under Bharatmala Project, various highways are being constructed. In this regard, the agricultural land of the farmers is being acquired by the government at very low prices. We demand that the government increase the amount of compensation that is presently being offered as well as 100% displacement allowance for farmers,” said Satnam Singh Pannu, the president of KMSCP.

Punjab general secretary of the organisation, Sarwan Singh Pandher, added that they also want black marketing of fertilisers be stopped and that the administration deals strictly with fertiliser dealers who sell unnecessary fertilisers and pesticides, beside adding that government should make a law to procure 23 Crops.

Advertisement

On Monday, the rail roko protest was observed at Amritsar (Valla fatak), Tarn Taran (Tarn Taran station, Khadoor Sahib station, Patti station and Khemkaran station), Ferozepur (Tanka Wali Basti, Guru Har Sahai), Moga (Moga station), Faridkot station, Fazilka station, Hoshiarpur (Tanda station), Gurdaspur (Gurdaspur station, Batala station), Kapurthala (Dhilwan fatak , Subhanpur fatak and Sultanpur Lodhi station) and in Jalandhar (Lohian station).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 04:06:58 am
Next Story

With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement