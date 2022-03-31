One more arrested for Kabbadi player’s murder in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police on Wednesday arrested one more person in the murder case of International Kabaddi player, Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian. With the latest arrest, the total number of people nabbed in the case now stands at five.

Sandeep Singh was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Kurad village in Nakodar on March 14 evening at a playground.

Police arrested Wednesday’s arrested accused as Yadwinder Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Police have also seized two pistols and a car from the possession of the arrested suspect.

SSP Jalandhar rural, Satinder Singh, said that Yadwinder Singh is the brother-in-law of another accused, Simranjit Singh alias Jujhar, who is already in jail. As per the police, Yadwinder had arranged the weapons as well as the stay of the five shooters in Amritsar after the murder was executed by them in Jalandhar.

Police had earlier arrest four accused — Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Gagar, Fateh Nagri and Simranjit Singh — in the case for conspiring to murder Sandeep at the behest of three Kabaddi promoters — Snover Dhillon, Jagjit Singh, and Sukhwinder Singh Sukh. A total of 12 people have been named by the police in this case.