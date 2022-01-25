On Bhullar’s release, Dal Khalsa guns for Bhagwant Mann

Lambasting AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann for making alleged U-turns on the issue of release of 1993 Delhi blast case convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, the Dal Khalsa said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejiwal is responsible for blocking the Sikh prisoner’s release. Bhullar has been behind bars since 1995.

Mann, Dal Khalsa said, has claimed that that Kejriwal will take the decision once legal process is completed.

The Dal Khalsa leaders clarified that as per Bhullar’s lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjpur there was no legal hurdle left in the release of Bhullar and that AAP leadership was deceiving the voters of Punjab by giving such statements.

Party leaders Kanwar Pal Singh and H S Dhami Dal Khalsa said that both BJP and AAP are blocks of the same chip. “Their silence on the prisoner issue is criminal ”.

Dal Khalsa has already announced that along with Doaba Farmer Union groups they would gherao the Union Minister Som Parkash on January 27 at Phagwara to make him answerable on the matter.