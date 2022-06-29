Of the 302 students on merit list, 119 from govt schools

Government schools have performed better than others in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Class 12 examinations, scoring the highest pass percentage and 119 of its students placing in the merit list of 302. Three government school students also appeared in the top 10 list, placing 2nd, 4th and 7th.

Of the 119 government school students on the merit list, 96 are girls, scoring between 99.40% and 97.80%.

Hoshiarpur district tops the merit list with 36 students (around 29%) – 18 from the Kamahi Devi government senior secondary school and 10 from Talwara government senior secondary school (girls) Talwara.

Kamahi Devi school also produced the state’s science stream topper, Rohit Kumar, who scored 99.20%.

Patiala comes second with 11 government school students placing on the merit list; Mansa and Fazilka districts also have nine students each on the merit list. Ludhiana has eight students on the list while Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Fatehgarh sahib has five each and Bathinda, Amritsar Sangrur and Faridkot have four each. Pathankot and Muktsar Sahib have three each.

There are 2,051 state-run senior secondary schools in Punjab and 2,00,550 students appeared for the exam from these schools. Kamahi Devi school principal Rajesh Thakur said he is delighted that the students worked hard and made it to the number one position.

“Our teachers give their 100 per cent as there are several poor students who study here and cannot even afford school fees,” he said.

Hoshiarpur’s District Education Officer Gursharan Singh said that with the highest number of students on the merit list from their district, their task has become harder now.

“We have not only to maintain this position in future but also we have to increase the number of students in the merit list,” he said.