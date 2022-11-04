scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Of 24,000 fire counts so far in Punjab, 26% recorded in 2 days

Sangrur topped stubble fires in the state, with data showing 3,173 fires — including 452 fires on Thursday — being recorded till date. It is followed by Tarn Taran and Patiala where 2,847 and 2,537 fire counts were recorded respectively.

stubble burning, punjab stubble burning, punjab farm fires, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsOn Wednesday (November 2) afternoon, AQI of almost all cities in the state was in the ‘moderate’ category. While Amritsar’s air quality was recorded at 182; Jalandhar was 157; Khanna’s was 181; Mandi Gobindgarh 117; Patiala 170; and Rupnagar 113. Ludhiana was the only city with a ‘poor’ AQI of 252.

Of a total of 24,166 stubble fire counts recorded till November 3 in Punjab, 6,300 (26%) fires were recorded in two days — November 2 and 3.

Sangrur topped stubble fires in the state, with data showing 3,173 fires — including 452 fires on Thursday — being recorded till date. It is followed by Tarn Taran and Patiala where 2,847 and 2,537 fire counts were recorded respectively.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index of all main cities in Punjab was in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories Thursday evening. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on Thursday, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded very poor air quality with index value of 391 followed by Ludhiana which also fell in the same category with 319. Patiala, Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar recorded poor AQI at 276, 248, 226, 216 respectively. Rupnagar and Khanna were the only two cities of the state where air quality was moderate at 106 and 196 respectively. Even Chandigarh, the joint capital of the state, recorded AQI of 205, which falls in the poor category.

On Wednesday (November 2) afternoon, AQI of almost all cities in the state was in the ‘moderate’ category. While Amritsar’s air quality was recorded at 182; Jalandhar was 157; Khanna’s was 181; Mandi Gobindgarh 117; Patiala 170; and Rupnagar 113. Ludhiana was the only city with a ‘poor’ AQI of 252.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 02:54:29 am
