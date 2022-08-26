scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Nurse murder: Jalandhar police arrest accused, term it case of one-sided love affair

Police sources said that the accused came into contact with the nurse through social media about four months ago

Jalandhar police arrested a man from Mandi Gobindgarh on Friday (Representational)

A day after the murder of a nurse, the Jalandhar police Friday arrested a man from Mandi Gobindgarh who killed her. Police said that it was a case of one-sided love affair. CCTV camera footage helped in nabbing the accused.

The accused was identified as Satgur, 34, a resident of Tibba village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. He works as a gardner in the nagar council of Mandi Gobindgarh.

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said that the accused had come to hospital on Wednesday night and he scaled the wall to enter the hostel room. The entire episode was recorded in CCTV camera.

After entering her room, he stabbed Baljinder Kaur and when her roommate Jyoti tried to save her, he also attacked her with a knife. Jyoti is still in a critical condition. After committing the crime, he went to the bus stand.

Police also found his photograph in Kaur’s phone. She had blocked his contact.

Police sources said that he came into contact with the nurse through social media about four months ago and he wanted to marry her but she said no. To avenge his humiliation, he committed the crime.

Kaur and her roommate were found lying in a pool of blood by another nurse in the early hours of Thrusday. They were staying in the hostel of Pearl Eye Hospital.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:39:56 pm
