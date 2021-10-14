No power-cuts, 24-hr supply like Delhi among Kejriwal’s 10 promises

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced 10 promises to industrialists after listening to their problems at a meeting held on Wednesday in Jalandhar.

While focusing on the small and medium industries, he announced 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. Kejriwal said at present there are long power-cuts in Punjab and without electricity neither industry nor trade could run smoothly. He said on formation of the AAP government, the party will stop power cuts and provide 24-hour power supply as they have done in Delhi. He said there is no scarcity of power but there is a need to strengthen the infrastructure.

He appealed to traders, businessmen and industrialists to support AAP in making the 2022 government and said, “You have tried the Congress-Captain and the Badals, now give us a chance. We don’t need funds from businessmen, we just need support.”

“Red-tapism and ‘inspector raj’ will end….If there is an honest CM and Cabinet at the top then I can challenge that the entire structure below will be alright. We did this in Delhi,” he said.

“Old laws will be rectified and unnecessary laws will be scrapped. A system will be built wherein existing industries need not waste time over government but invest their time on their businesses,” he added.

The Delhi CM promised to solve the VAT refund issue by refunding it to the businessmen between 3-6 months and assured to develop an infrastructure of road, water sewage for industries which are mostly located outside the focal point by bringing a budgetary provision.

He also promised to stop charging of enhancement and charges of change of land use (CLU) when already the area meant for industry was declared as industrial zones. He said “these processes are kept in the system to mint money by the government”.

“Goonda tax, which was prevalent in SAD government’s tenure and remained continued under Captain Amarinder Singh’s government too, will be ended and there will be no ‘hafta and mahina (‘weekly’ and ‘monthly’extortion) from the industry people,” he said, adding that industry should not only give suggestions to the government but also must be its part and for that a joint body of businessmen-traders will be formed, which will be headed by a minister to make industry people partners in the government and decisions will be taken during meetings with the joint body. “Punjab is a border state and the law and order with its secular structure should be maintained here,” he said.

On Wednesday, five-time councilor of the ruling Congress from Pathankot and chairman of the Pathankot Improvement Trust, Vibhuti Sharma and SAD Women Wing’s general secretary, three-time sarpanch from Bir village, Inderjit Kaur Mann, joined the AAP.