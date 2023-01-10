Residents of Nawanshahr town protest against ash emanating from power plant

The residents of Nawanshahr town, under the aegis of Lok Sangharsh Manch, took out a protest march in the town and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner to press for a permanent solution to the chronic problem of ash emanating from the power plant.

“While officials of the power plant have been making hollow claims of getting the repair work done, the district administration continued to issue false assurances to the people. Even the district administration instead of making the reports of Pollution Control Board public and initiating action are trying to placate the protesting residents by constituting committees,” said Jasbir Deep, convenor of Lok Sangharsh Manch.

The manch threatened to intensify the agitation if the district administration continued to have an apathetic attitude towards them. The District Bar Association too struck work and joined the protest.