Nawanshahr: Low-intensity grenade blast at CIA office, cops escape unhurt

A ‘low intensity’ explosion occurred at the Nawanshahr office of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) around 11:55 pm on the intervening night of November 7-8, sending police in a tizzy which first suspected that “compressor of the water cooler” installed at the office got bust. Later in the morning, police realised after seeing the site that it was a grenade.

Police sources said that miscreants threw it from outside with “intended mischief” with any objective to kill or injure the cops on duty at the office. The explosion, however, did not cause “great damage”.

Entire CIA office, however, was sealed in the morning of the incident and forensic experts, who reached the spot, collected the sample and remains of the grenade. It is said to be a China -made low intensity grenade.

Nawanshahr police registered an FIR against an unknown person on the statement of Sepoy Jagtar Singh, who was among five cops on duty at the CIA staff office and saw the blast site first. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed the blast.

Jagtar Singh stated that he was on duty at the main gate post and at around 11:55 pm on Sunday when a blast took place near a water cooler installed in the premises of CIA Staff office. After hearing a blast all other cops on duty including ASIs Avtar Singh, Resham Lal, Balwinder Singh and Sepoy Gurcharan Singh came out. They saw smoke all around the water cooler which also fell on the ground but they did not realise that it was some kind of an explosion of a grenade. They thought that the blast took place because of the busting of the compressor of the water cooler.

“In the morning when they visited the site again they found splinters all around on the water cooler, on the roof of a room near water cooler and broken window pans,” stated Jagtar Singh, adding that the grenade was thrown with an intention of killing the CIA staff.

“We can say anything conclusively only after examination by a team of forensic experts,” said police sources.

After the incident, security in the entire district was beefed up. Police are examining CCTV footage, a police official said.

Earlier too in 2018, four low intensity blasts took place in Jalandhar’s Maqsudan police station where police had arrested some Kashmiri accused after a few months and the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).