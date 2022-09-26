Nawanshahr DC takes stock of preparations for Bhagat Singh anniversary

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner N P S Randhawa on Sunday held a meeting to take stock of the preparations of the state-level function being organised at Khatkar Kalan village on September 28 to mark the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh.

Randhawa said that the state-level programme will begin in the morning with patriotic songs by Lakhwinder Wadali. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, after paying his respects at the memorials of Sardar Bhagat Singh and his father Sardar Kishan Singh, will address a public gathering near the museum built in memory of the freedom fighter.

While the state-level function will be held before noon, a play on ‘Basanti Chola’ by eminent artist Kewal Dhaliwal in memory of Shaheed-e-Azam will be staged in the evening of September 28, Randhawa said. There will also be cultural performances arranged by North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala. This will be followed by a ‘Candle March’ in honour of the Shaheed-e-Azam from the museum to his ancestral home.

The deputy commissioner said that a half marathon and a cycle rally will also be organised by the Sports Department in the district.

He urged the residents of the district to participate with great enthusiasm in the events. In view of the rainy season, suitable arrangements have also been made for people to sit at the backside of the museum, he said.

As a large number of people are expected to attend the events, all arrangements – including pitching tents, decorating memorials, ancestral house, cleaning of parks and memorials, managing traffic and parking, providing drinking water, etc. – would be in place for a smooth functioning of the programmes, he said.

Later Randhawa also visited Khatkar Kalan and reviewed the arrangements being made at the venue.

As Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary will be celebrated at his native Khatkar Kalan village by Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend the event.