Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Saini slapped with two showcause notices in 24 hours

Congress MLA from Nawanshahr, Angad Singh Saini, was served two showcause notices on Thursday by the Nawanshahr Assembly segment Returning Officers (RO) for poll code violations.

Sources said two complaints were received against Saini for violating the Model Code of Conduct and after investigations by the flying squad both the complaints were found true.

Saini has been instructed to submit his replies within 24 hours to the RO-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Baljinder Dhillon or face action under Section 171 B for violating Model Code of conduct.

In the first complaint, Nawanshahr RO-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhillon has mentioned that two vehicles, including a truck and a small commercial vehicle, were found near Barnala Gate on Chandigarh road that were found to be carrying things like gym equipment, over 150 electric poles, 150 electric lights, solar plates. Videography of the entire scene was done. All the goods were meant to be distributed among voters ane were carrying the sticker of MLA Saini.

In another complaint, two more vehicles were found at Langroya Primary schools which were carrying tables, chairs and that were supposed to be distributed in the Anganwadi centers. When the flying squad reached the spot, the tables and chairs were being distributed. the second vehicle and the tables, chairs that were being handed out had MLA Saini’s stickers on them. People on the spot also told the flying squad members that freebies were being distributed by the party for some days in order to lure voters, the notice reads.

The EC has prohibited any kind of public meeting, rally or road show till January 15.