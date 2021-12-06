National security is in safe hands, says Uttarakhand Governor

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (Retd) Gurmeet Singh on Sunday said that National security is in safe hands. The Governor is an alumni of Sainik School Kapurthala and he was here on Sunday to attend the old boys meet.

When asked about the security threats from China in the border state of Uttarakhand, he said that the nation is in safe hands and armed forces could face any external challenge adding that one family member of the Uttarakhand state has joined the armed forces to defend the country. Singh, who recently took over as Governor of Uttarakhand, paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of commanding officer Col Santosh who martyred in the Galwan valley last year while fighting Chinese intruders. Col Santosh was Sainik School Kapurthala alumni.

Governor said he feels proud of a change in Indian politics for keeping the nation, national security and national feelings first by taking hard decisions for the security of the nation. Replying to another question regarding the poor condition of sainik school in Kapurthala, Singh said he would take up the issue with concerned authorities to restore the old glory of sainik school building.