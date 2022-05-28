NAS results: Teachers say govt sidelining them, giving preference to NGOs

Days after the result of National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2021, in which Punjab topped the country, teachers of government schools said that they are both happy and sad. While the results have given them reasons to cheers, they also feel that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has sidelined them and is giving preference to NGOs.

The teachers argued that they have started several innovative techniques to improve the learning abilities of students. “The government must realise that the Punjab education model is much better than other states and the teachers are working hard to get the result. We are not against the NGOs, but they should be in a supportive role and not move ahead of us,” teachers said.

A district education officer of Punjab said that in the past few meetings, our teachers felt ignored when the government was giving more importance to NGOs and ignoring their own teachers, who have proved their mettle in this survey. Another senior officer said that the government is all out to make education an NGO show and they are being given credit of the techniques developed by government teachers.

A senior teacher said that in the Delhi model, more preference is given to techniques and designs developed by NGOs.

“But in Punjab, teachers have already adopted several innovative techniques and ideas, the results of which can be seen in the survey. When Punjab is at the top in NAS then why does the government wants to adopt Delhi Model. Delhi is quite behind Punjab in NAS. We can always take a few good techniques from each other but why are we negating our own model?” asked a senior officer in the state education department, adding that the state government must not indulge in politics on issues related to education.

Pramod Bharti, retired teacher of a government school said that both the good teaching practices of our teachers and NGOs are welcome but that does not mean that teachers can be sidelined.

Meanwhile, Parvinder Singh Kitna, who runs NGO Human Empowerment League of Punjab (HELP), said that they have closely watched Punjab government schools and found a huge improvement in the learning process in the past 4-5 years. “The Punjab government should not unnecessarily praise Delhi Model,” Kitna said.