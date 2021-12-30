PM Modi to virtually lay foundation stone of Kapurthala medical college on Jan 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of a Rs 325 crore medical college in Kapurthala during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5 next year. PM is also scheduled to address a public rally in Ferozepur on Wednesday (January 5).

Senior BJP leader Umesh Sharda on Thursday held a press conference, during which he said that the Union health ministry had informed him yesterday (Wednesday) about the foundation stone laying as well as PM Modi’s public rally in Ferozepur.

Sharda, who is also the BJP’s in-charge of all election booths of Punjab for the 2022 assembly elections, said that the medical college was being opened at Kapurthala bypass road, adjoining the Civil Hospital, on a 24 acre land.

He added that the beds at Kapurthala civil hospital would be increased from the existing 100 to 500 and this facility will cater to people not only from Kapurthala but those from adjoining areas as well.

The BJP leader said that the Centre had already released Rs 32 crore for this project, which had remained unutilised so far. He added that Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal had informed him that the administration had floated tenders for the construction of the medical college.

He claimed that the medical college will be the second biggest project in Kapurthala after the setting up of Rail Coach Factory (RCF) by the Railways whose foundation stone was laid by the then Prime Minister, Late Rajiv Gandhi, in 1985.