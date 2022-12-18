Nakodar killings: Cop’s kin get Rs 2 cr, businessman’s family waits for word on compensation from govt

Punjab Police handed over two cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the family of constable Mandeep Singh on Saturday, even as the family of slain businessman Bhupinder Singh alias Timmy Chawla alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was turning a blind eye towards their plight.

Timmy and constable Mandeep were gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the main market of Nakodar town of Jalandhar on December 7, leading to protests by local shopkeepers who downed shutters to demand strict action against the culprits. Timmy had been given police protection after he received some extortion calls from gangsters.

Additional General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla hands over the cheque to the family of Timmy Chawla during Saturday’s press conference. (Express Photo) Additional General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla hands over the cheque to the family of Timmy Chawla during Saturday’s press conference. (Express Photo)

On Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Arpit Shukla, handed over the two cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the family of Mandeep, who became a Punjab Police constable in 2013. ADGP Shukla, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar) Gursharan Singh Sandhu, later on Saturday also attended the bhog ceremony of their slain colleague that was held in Gurdwara Singh Sabha Sahib in Kotli Gajran village, Shahkot.

After the December 7 killing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced a compensation of Rs 2 crore for the family of constable Mandeep — which included Rs 1 crore ex-gratia by the state government, with the remaining money coming from the police’s welfare fund and from insurance payment by HDFC bank.

CM Mann, surprisingly, has been mum about announcing any compensation for the family of Timmy, a fact that has not been taken kindly by the trader’s family.

Addressing the media, ADGP Shukla said that the compensation was handed over to Mandeep’s family on behalf of Punjab Police and Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

He said that due to his supreme sacrifice, the name of Mandeep Singh has also been recommended for the Presidential Gallantry Award (posthumously).

‘Govt indifferent to our woes’

Advertisement

Elsewhere, even as the two cheques of compensation were being handed over to the family of constable Mandeep on Saturday, the kin of Timmy Chawla, in a seperate press conference held in Jalandhar city lamented over the indifferent attitude of the AAP government.

Savinder Chawla, the wife of Timmy Chawla, said that the government so far has not announced any financial aid for them.

“Our sole bread winner was killed. My father-in-law is 80-years-old. I take up odd jobs every now and then. But it will be difficult for us to sustain ourselves if the government does not extend financial help to us,” she said. Savinder added that she was an MA-BEd and the least the administration could do was least consider her for a government job so that she can look after her family.