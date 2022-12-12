Nakodar killings: Congress leaders Partap Bajwa, Vikramjit Chaudhary meet kin of victims, say ‘AAP govt in deep slumber’

Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa — who is also the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly — and the party’s MLA from Phillaur, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, met the families of slain cloth merchant Bhupinder Singh aka Timmy Chawla and Constable Mandeep Singh, at Nakodar town and Kotli Gazran village, respectively, here on Monday. They were accompanied by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and former minister Amarjit Singh Samra.

Timmy and Constable Mandeep were gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the main market of Nakodar town of Jalandhar district last week, leading to protests by local shopkeepers who downed shutters to demand strict action against the culprits. Timmy Chawla had been given police protection after he received some extortion calls from gangsters.

Jalandhar police have so far in their probe of the case brought three gangsters from different jails on production warrants for interrogations.

Paid my condolences to the family of Punjab Police constable Mandeep Singh who gave up his life trying to protect cloth merchant Timmy Chawla from gangsters in Nakodar. May god give strength to the family. pic.twitter.com/TTlWuLQhPa — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) December 12, 2022

On Monday, the Congress leaders called on both the families to offer their condolences with Bajwa calling the killings unfortunate. The Congress leaders also promised to push for swift justice in the case as well as said that the government should provide suitable jobs to at least one member of the families of the two men and suitable compensation.

Bajwa, while criticising law and order situation in the state, said that such incidents were taking place almost every other day in Punjab. But despite the crime graph shooting up in the last several months, the Bhagwant Mann-led state government appears to be in deep slumber and has adopted an extremely casual attitude about the daily murders. Gangsters in the state, he said, had become so emboldened that they were choosing and executing their targets at sheer will with no fear of the police or the law.

Bajwa, who was elected from Qadian, further said that after so many targeted killings in broad daylight, the whole of Punjab was gripped by fear and everyone was living amid a sense of insecurity.

“People are now remembering the decades of 1980s and 1990s, when militancy was at its peak. They are wondering if they will be the next target of gangsters. We have been warning the government on the law and order issue from day one as Punjab is a border and sensitive state. But our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. I don’t know how many more precious lives need to be lost before the government wakes up and decides to take action,” he said.