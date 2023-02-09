Nakodar killing: Two more US cities proclaim Feb 4 as ‘Saka Nakodar Day’

More cities in the US have proclaimed February 4 as ‘Nakodar Saka Day’. After Santa Clara city in California now Manteca, CA, and Livingston, CA Mayors and other member of Council have proclaimed February 4, 2023 as Saka Nakodar Day in their respective cities. Thirty seven years ago on February 4, four Sikh youth were killed and their parents are still waiting for justice.

The proclamations were presented to Dr Harinder Singh, brother of Ravinder Singh, one of the four students killed by the Punjab Police on February 4, 1986. The events were attended by members of the local community, the Jakara Movement, and the Sikh community.

The proclamations recognise the injustice faced by the families of the victims of the Nakodar incident and stand in solidarity with them in their pursuit of justice. Despite the creation of a Commission of Judicial Inquiry and international attention from a member of the United Nations Global Steering Committee, no action has been taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.