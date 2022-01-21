Nakodar: Firing at SAD MLA’s meeting venue, one injured

A firing incident took place at Chuhar village under Nakodar Assembly constituency on Thursday afternoon at the spot where a meeting of party supporters had been called by sitting SAD MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala.

Police said that the incident took place at 3 pm, soon after the meeting was over and the MLA had left the spot. Sources said that an argument between two groups led to the firing.

One person was injured in the firing and has identified as Sarabjit singh Sodhi. The bullet hit his nose and he was rushed to Civil hospital Nakodar from where he was referred to civil hospital Jalandhar, where he is under treatment now and out of danger.

During elections all weapons are required to be submitted with the state authorities. State poll panel had yesterday said that majority of weapons in the state had been deposited already.

Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Parminder Singh of Sadar Police station, Nakodar, said that after the preliminary investigation it is learnt that the bullet was fired from the country-made weapon which was not registered and a lincenced one. He said that a group had come from Kapurthala side to attend the meeting and they instigated local villagers who had some old rivalry with them which led to the incident.

SHO said that an FIR has been filed under Section 307 IPC and other sections of IPC and Arms Act against one Labha of Wadala village in Kapurthala and three others by name.