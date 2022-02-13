Nadda rakes up 1984 anti-Sikh riots, says hands of Congress leaders covered in blood

BJP National president, JP Nadda, on Saturday addressed a rally at Nawanshahr’s Balachaur constituency, during which he invoked the Sikh gurus and slammed the Congress for allegedly instigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“Their [Congress leaders] hands are covered in blood. The Congress leaders earlier used to refer to the anti-Sikh riots and say that when a big tree falls, then the earth shakes. It is the time to shake them now,” Nadda said at the rally in support of BJP candidate Ashok Bath. He added that leaders of the Congress have put humanity to shame.

“The victims of these riots have fought for justice for nearly 30 years. But nobody took care of them. Only commission after commission was constituted and inquiry after inquiry held. No one wiped the tears of the mothers and sisters who lost their sons and brothers in those riots,” he said.

“When in 2014 the Narendra Modi government was formed at the Centre, justice was finally delivered. Those whose hands were soaked in blood were put in Tihar jail,” Nadda said.

He said that Punjab is known for Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) but the Sikh NRIs brothers did not have permission to offer their contributions at the Golden temple. “Modi ji made it possible under the Foreign Contribution Regulatory Act (FCRA). Now even our Sikh and Hindu brothers sitting abroad can send their offerings at the temple,” the BJP national president said, adding that the GST on the langar in all gurdwaras — including Golden temple — has been waived and the Government of India was reimbursing Rs 325 crores as GST to these religious places every year.

“There was a long pending demand of opening the ‘Kartarpur Corridor’ since independence. That too was fulfilled under the Modi government, who took up the issue with Pakistan and spent Rs 120 crore on the project,” he said, adding that now under the adding that now a chair dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, is being set up under the National Institute of Interfaith Studies to spread his teachings.