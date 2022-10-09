Nabhadassias want Ghalta Dham’s name added to Pooja Express train

Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Mahasha Sewa Samiti, Pathankot, has handed over a memorandum to Union Minister for State Som Parkash demanding to add the name “Ghalta Dham’ to Pooja Express train from Jammu to Rajasthan.

Dr Purushottam Bhajura, the chief organiser of the sewa samiti, told The Indian Express that hundreds of devotees of Guru Nabha Dass visit Ghalta Dham, which is now the main pilgrimage of “Nabhadassias”, at Jaipur in this train and “Ghalta Dham” name must be added to it.

Guru Nabha Dass was born on April 8, 1537, at Bhadrachalam village on the banks of Godavari river in Khammam district, which falls in the present-day Telangana. He belonged to the Mahasha community, also known as doom or dumna community, which is one of the Schedule Caste communities. People from this community are also known as Nabhadassias. The community members are known for making baskets and food containers with bamboo.

Dr Bhajura said that Guru Nabha Dass used to visit Pandori village in Gurdaspur where people of the doom community live. He said that Himachal Pradesh and Jammu also have a sizeable presence of the community. Kullu Dussehra is celebrated for a week on the directions of Guru Nabha Dass, he added. According to him, there are nearly 30 lakh people of the community who live in Punjab.