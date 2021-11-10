Nabha: Team of officials to camp in Delhi to coordinate DAP supply

Punjab’s department of agriculture on Tuesday constituted a team of officers who will camp in Delhi for better coordination with the Centre for meeting the DAP shortfall in the state.

Punjab Agriculture Minister, Randeep Singh Nabha, on Tuesday, said that the team of officers will be entrusted to oversee rakes allocation to Punjab and will be put up in the control room operated by the Government of India in New Delhi. This would help the state ask for more allocation against the pending demand for DAP, Nabha said.

Nabha on Tuesday also held a review meeting on the availability of DAP in the state via video conferencing with all the chief agriculture officers. During the meeting, the minister took note of the actual availability of DAP stocks across various districts. The required quantity for covering the shortfall is not available internationally, he said.

Nabha asked all chief agriculture officers of the districts to ensure that retailers, cooperative societies and individual farmers do not illegally hoard DAP unnecessarily, which may lead to panic buying and unrest among farmers of the state. He also directed officials to start intensive checking regarding the hoarding or black marketing of DAP and immediate registration of FIR against those who are caught indulging in malpractice. Nabha also stressed the need to maintain a proper record of the sale of DAP to farmers and societies so that no undue advantage is given to anyone. He also assured all field officers that the shortfall in DAP will be covered by November 15, while asking them to take measures to build the confidence of farmers so that they do not panic.

Nabha further told the officers that 42 DAP rakes from different supplier companies have been demanded from November 9 to November 14 from the Centre. Apart from this, a plan of 35 rakes placement from November 16 to November 30 has also been forwarded to the Government of India. Till November 8, 15 rakes (40724 MT) of DAP have been received, and 9 rakes (25578 MT) were in transit. Apart from it, indents of 15 rakes (41624 MT) have been placed by different companies.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development), DK Tiwari, who also attended the meeting, also asked officials to sensitise farmers to use alternate phosphatic fertilizers like NPK & SSP in place of DAP to fulfill phosphatic requirements. About 0.31 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of NPK and 0.55 LMT of SSP is available in different districts of the state at present.