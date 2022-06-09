MSP rate hike less compared to projected inflation rate, say farmer union leaders

Farmer union leaders have expressed their disappointment regarding the hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Centre on 14 Kharif crops, saying that it’s too little while considering the costs borne by the farmers and the inflation rate projected (6.7 percent) by the Reserve Bank of India.

The government Wednesday increased the MSP of paddy by Rs 100 per quintal, raising it from Rs 1,940 from 2021-22 to Rs 2,040 in 2022-23, while the rates of pulses, oilseeds and cereals were hiked substantially. Among commercial crops, MSP of cotton was increased by Rs 354 per quintal to Rs 6,080. The union leaders said that the hike is negative when the cost of fuel, machinery, fertilisers, pesticides, etc. is considered.

“MSP for paddy has been increased by 5.15% per cent, which is almost at par with maize and cotton – alternative crops for paddy – whose MSP have been hiked by 4.91 and 6.18 per cent respectively. When we need to diversify the area under alternative crops, the rate of such crops must be much higher than paddy because the yield of these crops per acre is much less than paddy,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) – Dakuanda.

“As compared to inflation rate only Jowar, Sesamum and Soyabean crops’ MSP is witnessing 0.46% to 2.16% hike against the inflation rate; the other 11 crops are showing negative 0.30 per cent to 2.26 per cent (lesser price) after adjusting the inflation,” said Jagmohan singh.

Jagmohan said that the government promised to fixed the MSP as per the Swaminathan report’s recommendations but it has failed to do, causing farmers to fall in debt and die by suicide across the country.

BKU Ugrahan general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said that the hike in MSP is negligible when compared to the increase in the prices of diesel, fertilisers, and pesticides in the past couple of years. He said that before announcing the MSP, the government should have seen the inflation rate.

“The one and a half times income formula should be applied on the actual cost of production, including rent of land, machinery, family labour hours etc,” he said.