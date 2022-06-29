Mother a cleaner at hospital, son tops science stream; ‘couldn’t pay tuition fee’

The son of a single mother who works as a housekeeping staff at a local nursing home topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 science stream examination and aims to join the Indian Army. Rohit Kumar of Kamahi Devi Government Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur, scored 496/500 (99.20 per cent) marks in the examinations.

Rohit said that the credit for his success goes to his school teachers and principal Rajesh Thakur who took classes even during holidays.

He said that after his school, his aunt (mother’s sister), who has an MA in history, would teach him for 4-5 hours daily.

Rohit had lost his father, a mechanic, when he was four-year-old. “We could not afford any tuition…even my fee was waived off by my school principal because my mother’s earnings are not enough even to feed me and my sister properly. We live with our maternal uncle and aunt who look after us,” said Rohit. His sister is in Class 10.

Rohit, who wants to become an army officer, said “As soon as I turn 16 in November, I will be eligible to appear for the NDA exam.”

Principal Rajesh Thakur said that they had arranged special classes for all students so that students can score good marks in their board exams. “I am proud of Rohit and the other 17 students who placed on the merit list,” the principal said.