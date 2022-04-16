Minister carries out surprise checks, impounds four buses, fines 4

Punjab Transport Minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar on Friday evening made a surprise check of buses, their permits and other documents near Jalandhar’s Bidhipur railway station and Rama Mandi Chowk.

The minister, while his surprise check, ordered officials tp impound four buses — Including three buses that were being run by a company that has links to a former Congress minister — for flouting rules. Besides this, four other buses were fined and the registration certificate of two buses was seized.

The minister, along with local officers, started checking the buses near Bidhipur railway crossing and Rama Mandi Chowk, where he found the four buses — three of Kartar Bus Service and one belonging to Padda Transport Co, Gurdaspur — violating permit rules.

He also ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs 54000 on the Sehgal-Vashisht Bus service of Patiala, Rs 10,000 on another Kapurthala-based bus company and Rs 2000 each to Rajdhani Bus, Hoshiarpur and Popular Roadways. The registration certificates of two buses belonging to Doaba Roadways and Partiala Bus Highways were seized.

The minister also strictly instructed officials to crack down on all buses that were evading tax or running without proper documentations.