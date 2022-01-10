Miffed AAP leaders meet in Jalandhar, discuss way forward

While AAP is hoping for a revival of its fortunes in poll-bound Punjab, the party still has to battle rising voices of dissent from its volunteers and leaders over alleged preference being given to “parachute candidates” in ticket distribution.

At the meeting of disgruntled leaders from Jalandhar Sunday, party leadership was criticised for ignoring the work and wishes of dedicated volunteers. The leaders discussed joining the farmers’ front to contest polls or going Independent. There was even talk of forming a separate party. In Jalandhar, two prominent leaders including Dr Shiv Dyal Mali from Jalandhar West segment and Dr Sanjeev Sharma from Jalandhar Central segment have been ignored for tickets, while both have been working continuously for the party, alleged AAP volunteers.

Their supporters said that they had got positive response in AAP’s internal surveys.

Rebel AAP leaders alleged party tickets were being sold in crores of rupees. The meeting went on for several hours.

Several leaders said that “parachute candidates were being brought into party fold and given tickets immediately after their joining by charging hefty amount”.

They cited the example of Jalandhar North Assembly, where ticket was announced for Dinesh Dhall, a former Congress leader, who had joined on January 7.

The volunteers said that ideology of the party will be killed by ignoring upright and hardworking leaders of AAP.

On Friday, AAP volunteers showed black flags to Punjab AAP Co-incharge Raghav Chadha who had come to Jalandhar to induct Dhall into the party fold.

Talking to the media, Dr Mali said that in recent time the party has taken several wrong decisions that have hurt party’s image. He said that further course of action will be decided as per wishes of party volunteers. “If they will ask us to sit at home, we will do that,” said Dr Mali.