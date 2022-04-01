MGNREGS Financial year ends with revision of Labour Budget, completion of 10,000 more works

Punjab marked the end of this financial year by successfully getting the Labour Budget revised from 300 to 350 lakh persondays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and also completing over 10,000 more projects than last year. While the state generated 376 lakh persondays in the financial year of 2020-21, a lesser number of projects were completed. Person days is the sum of the total number of persons and the number of days worked by each person.

Earlier, the Centre had sanctioned 300 lakh persondays to Punjab but the state managed to surpass the amount. An extra 23.19 lakh persondays were sanctioned but this limit was reached as well, pushing it to 350 lakh persondays now.

1.23 lakh ongoing projects, Rs 30 cr more spent than last year

As per the details available with the Department of Rural Development and panchayats, Punjab managed to complete 44,791 works under the scheme compared to the 33,623 completed last year. There are 1.23 lakh ongoing projects out of the total 1.67 lakh initiated projects. (new and spill-over)

A total of Rs 1,271.75 crore was spent on these projects, Rs 884.29 crore consisted of labour wages while the remaining Rs 349.89 crore was spent on material and skilled wages. This year, exactly Rs 30.94 crore more was spent than last year.

Apart from this, the administrative expense this year was over Rs 32 crore compared to the Rs 36 crore last year.

How the money is spent

Labour and materials are the two main components of expenditure, while the amount for wages is fully released by the Centre. Materials required for a project are acquired on the basis of credit and the state receives money from the Centre only after the project is completed. The state also contributes 25 per cent of the amount spent on procuring the materials. As for the wages, they are transferred directly to the account of MGNREGA workers. Under MGNREGA, it is also mandatory to maintain a 60:40 ratio while spending on wages and materials.

A consistent growth

Since 2017-18, the state has had an increase in persondays from 218 lakh to 350 lakh this year. The highest ever amount, 376 lakh persondays, was recorded last year. Similarly, the expenditure under the scheme has also doubled in these five years, climbing from Rs 638 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1261 crore this year.

The state has also registered an increase in women person-days and Schedule Caste persondays this year. While women persondays has increased from 56.92 per cent in 2020-2021 to 60.03 per cent this year, SC persondays has increased from 65.1 per cent to 67.04 per cent.

The daily wages have also been revised from Rs 263 to Rs 282 in the state. Despite an increase in daily wages, activists of Pendu Madder Union (PMU) protested in Jalandhar on Thursday, demanding that wages be enhanced from Rs 282 per day to that of Haryana, which is Rs 341.

Rahul Bhandari, secretary of the Department of Rural Development and panchayats, said that will be focusing more on transparency and accountability, for which a helpline and Whatsapp number have been provided to all block offices and a Citizen Information Board (CIB) has been made available at all worksites. These will be monitored by the State Headquarters.

He said that to ensure proper implementation of the scheme, appraisal of all the staff will be connected to the performance of the scheme. Six ombudspersons are working currently in the State while recruitment to fill the remaining posts is under process and will be completed soon. All district-level officials will ensure the fixing of accountability related to any work under the scheme.

Looking forward to the coming year

In its proposal to the Centre for the coming financial year, the state has focused on promoting village cleanliness and hygiene of people by covering 15,000 ponds across the state, creating of solid waste management structures in the villages and sensitising the village population by working with different NGOs. Providing better lighting infrastructures in villages through the installation of solar lights was also mentioned. Under the key features of the Labour Budget (LB) under MGNREGA for FY 2022-23, the department has proposed to fill 80 per cent of the ombudsperson positions as the posts of only six of a total of 23 districts are currently filled. The focus will be on border areas development, individual horticulture plantations and livestock sheds.

A target for planting 41.23 lakh saplings has been set and it will be done over an area of 545 hectares on roads sides, in schools and in government offices, etc.