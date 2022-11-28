State will be medical education hub of world: Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab will emerge as a medical education hub of the world, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday. He was speaking after visiting the sites of the upcoming medical colleges and hospitals in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. The medical college in Kapurthala will be named after Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, while the one coming at Hoshiarpur will be named after Shaheed Udham Singh, the Punjab CM said. Both institutions will be multi-speciality hospitals, the CM added. The CM was accompanied by environmentalist-cum-Rajya Sabha member Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal and additional chief secretary to CM A Venu Prasad.

Talking to reporters, Maan said that the 20 acres of land for Kapurthala Medical College and Hospital has already been selected, while the Civil Hospital Kapurthala will be upgraded as part of that medical college by making it a 300-bed hospital. This project will cost Rs 428.49 crore out of which 45% expenses will be borne by the Centre and 55% by the state government, the CM said. At present, Punjab has nine medical colleges, and 16 more would be constructed which will take the number to 25, he said.

“This means that every district of the state will have one medical college. We got this idea following the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war when we came to know that a large number of our students are going to Ukraine to study medicine. All those students are intelligent, but because of several hindrances, they are forced to go to a country like Ukraine which attained independence just 25 years ago. Why can’t we give such facilities to our students here in Punjab,” said Mann. He said that his government has already promised free medical treatment to every citizen of the state and to fulfill this guarantee the state government is working in this direction and is opening ‘mohalla’ clinics.

“We are ready to fulfill all our promises in the field of health and education, and we want people’s support to carry out these welfare measures,” he said, adding that his government was formed just eight months ago and it had already handed over appointment letters to 20,557 people in various government departments.

The CM also gave approval for the construction of 17 ultra-modern buildings for sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes across the state at a cost of Rs 80 crore. “This is part of my government’s commitment to ensure judicious utilisation of taxpayers’ money for their welfare,” Mann said while chairing a meeting to accord approval in this regard.

In an official statement, Mann said thousands of people go to the sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil offices across the state to get their routine administrative works done. In order to ensure that they do not face any sort of inconvenience, this decision has been taken, Mann said, adding that it would ensure better working space to staff working in these offices along with hassle-free and smooth delivery of services to the people.

These complexes will come up in Dirba, Cheema, Balianwali, Goniana Mandi, Nathana, Dasuya, Kalanaur, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Ahmedgarh, Amargarh, Bassi Pathana, Abohar, Banur, Majri, Zirakpur and Chamkaur Sahib, the statement said.