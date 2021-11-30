Mass testing in Mukerian village after 32 students test Covid positive

At least 150 samples of villagers from Mukerian’s Palahar village were collected Monday in the wake of 32 students and one teacher of Government Senior Secondary School in the village testing positive for Covid-19 nearly two weeks back. The village has been marked as a micro-containment zone. The sampling in the village will continue on Tuesday as well.

There were total 531 students, 22 teachers and three mid-day meal workers in the village school. Samples for testing were taken from all in the school and 33 cases, all asymptomatic, were detected.

Mukerian SDM Navneet Kaur Bal informed that the first case was detected around two weeks back and then tests of all students and staff were also conducted.

“Now the home isolation period of all the positive students is almost over. Further, 150 samples of village Palahar were collected today and the remaining will be collected in the coming days,” she said.

It is learnt that a female teacher from nearby Daulatpur village in Himachal’s Una district was teaching in this school and she tested positive first. Later, students of her classes also tested positive.

The school was immediately closed and all contacts were traced and the RT-PCR and RAT test were conducted.

Meanwhile, one coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Punjab on Monday, while 22 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,03,258, according to a medical bulletin.

With one fatality reported from Hoshiarpur, the toll reached 16,599.