Masked assailants fire indiscriminately at youth in Punjab, killing him on the spot

A youth was allegedly shot dead at a petrol pump on the Rahon-Phillaur road in Punjab’s Nawanshahr on Monday, the police said. The assailants, who arrived in a Safari vehicle, pumped over a dozen bullets into the victim, officers said.

The police identified the deceased as Makhan Kanga (30). He had stopped at the petrol pump to fill oil in his vehicle when the assailants, who had covered their faces, appeared abruptly and began firing at him in an indiscriminate manner. With nearly 15 bullets in his head and chest, Kanga died on the spot.

Within minutes, the killers fled the scene of crime. Soon, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the CCTV footage from the petrol pump as well as from nearby areas to identify the assailants.

Kanga’s killing has caused some tension in the area. It is learnt that he had some disputes with certain people because of which he had faced attacks earlier too. However, he was able to survive the previous attempts on his life. Sources with the police said the personal rivalry may have led to the murder.

The victim’s body was taken into police custody and later sent for post-mortem. He is survived by his wife and two children – a son and a daughter, according to the police.