Manish Tewari defends Punjab CM, says constitutional amendment can solve farmers’ problems

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday tried fighting the fire and defended Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement from a day before where he said that farmers should think about shunning protests in the state as the prolonged agitation was hurting Punjab’s economy and development.

Tewari, who is the MP from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, justified the CM’s statement and claimed they were made in the light of making a constitutional amendment to sort out the issue of the three farm laws.

The MP said, “One should understand that the statement CM Captain Amarinder Singh made was in the context of making one more amendment in our Constitution to sort out the issue of the farmers and three farm laws.”

He also lashed out at the Centre for its ill-conceived economic policies which made crores of people unemployed, while saying that the erstwhile UPA government, under prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had brought over 27 crore people above the poverty line during its 10-year rule. But now again people are trapped in unemployment, with a major brunt being faced by middle-class families.

Tewari, who was interacting with media persons at Jalandhar’s Circuit House, said that the ill-managed implementation of demonetization and GST across the country has badly devastated the economy of the country for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government was responsible. He pointed out that fuel prices were skyrocketing these days with petrol prices having already crossed Rs 100 per litre and that of diesel above Rs 90 per litre. The Centre had collected a revenue of over Rs. 25 lakh crore, of which 68 per cent was cess but this money has not reached the state as yet. The border state of Punjab had suffered a lot due to the apathetic attitude of the Centre during the last four and half years, he added.

Manish Tewari also accused the Centre of stalling the compensation on account of Rural Development Fund (RDF) or GST and said that the Union Government was meting out step-motherly treatment to Punjab. “Now, the Centre is going all out to try and devastate the agrarian economy of Punjab by bringing in three black farm laws,” he said, adding that the state was already facing several major challenges on account of being a border state, where a hostile neighbour was continuously indulged in smuggling of arms and other contrabands.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, had effectively tackled all the challenges including the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.