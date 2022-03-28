Man shot 20 times at Nawanshahr petrol pump, police suspect personal rivalry

A youth was shot dead in broad daylight at a petrol pump in Nawanshahr on Monday morning, with the assailants pumping at least 20 bullets in him before fleeing from the spot.

Police identified the victim as one Makhhan Kanga (34), who hailed from Kang village. The incident took place at a petrol pump on Rahon-Phillaur Road, leading to tension in the area.

According to the police, Kanga was a close confidant of former Congress MLA Angad Saini, who contested the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls as an Independent, after being denied a ticket by the party.

Though police have ruled out gang war as a possible motive behind the murder, Kanga’s wife Ankita, has told investigators that her husband had a rivalry with one Deepa, who was at present lodged in Ludhiana jail. Police said Kanga also has four cases registered against him under sections 323 and 326 IPC for his involvement in quarrels. Investigators so far have found out that Kanga and Deepa were friends before they fell out.

Eyewitnesses told police that Monday’s incident took place when Kanga was on his way to Garcha village, where he lived with his in-laws. he had stopped at a petrol pump to get fuel for his two-wheeler. As he was waiting, around half a dozen men reached the spot in a car. The men, all of whom had covered their faces, later whipped out guns and started firing at Kanga indiscriminately. Kanga was hit multiple times from close range, with at least 15 bullets said to have pierced his head and chest. He died on the spot.

The killers later fled from the spot with stunned locals informing the police. A police team soon after reached the spot and started investigations. Police have recovered the CCTV footage at the petrol pump and also from nearby areas to identify the assailants.

Sources said that Kanga was involved in some disputes with some people, because of which earlier too some attempts on his life had been made, but he survived. Police sources said that the attack could be a result of personal rivalry.

The body of the victim was later sent by the police for autopsy.

Family sources said that Kanga, who is survived by his wife and their two children, also has a brother who lives in the US.

Former Congress MLA Angad Saini later in the day took to social media to call Kanga his brother, while expressing shock at his untimely death.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Investigation, Nawanshahr, Sarabjit Singh Bahia, said that the deceased’s wife had named Deepa, who is lodged in Ludhiana jail, as a suspect, and police will question him about the murder as well as the assailants. He said that various teams have been formed to investigate the matter.