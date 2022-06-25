scorecardresearch
Man wanted for Gopal Nagar firing nabbed from Maharashtra

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
June 25, 2022 9:14:29 pm
Gopal nagar firing, Jalandhar, Shirdi arrestAddressing a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja, said a team of CIA staff-2 and Anti-Narcotics Cell had been conducting the probe in the Gopal Nagar firing case(Representational Image)

The Jalandhar police commissionerate on Saturday arrested a man from Maharashtra’s Shirdi who was wanted in a firing incident that took place in Gopal Nagar on April 14 this year.

The accused had been identified as Puneet Soni, a resident of Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar. Police said they had seized two weapons and 25 cartridges from Soni’s possession, who they claim was a sharpshooter associated with the Pancham Gang.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja, said a team of CIA staff-2 and Anti-Narcotics Cell had been conducting the probe in the Gopal Nagar firing case in which the Puneet and other members of the gang had had opened fire on one Himanshu Sondhi as an act of revenge and left one passerby seriously injured.

Teja said that during investigations, the police team got a tip-off that Puneet Soni was hiding in Shirdi, following which a team of officers moved to the Maharashtra city and nabbed the suspect with the help of Maharashtra Police. Puneet, police said, had two other criminal cases lodged against him.
The DCP further said that Puneet had been taken on three-day police remand and would be quizzed further in the case.

