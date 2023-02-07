UP man awarded life term for murdering brother in Punjab

The Court of District and Sessions Judge, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a migrant for murdering his brother on February 5, 2021.

The accused has been identified as Shiri Pal (31), a native of Dharampur Biharipur village, Badayun (UP). When the murder was committed, he was residing in Simbal Mazara village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

As per the case details, Shiri Pal and his brother Taliban were staying together in a room on the agricultural land owned by Piara Singh, an NRI living in England, in Simbal Mazara village where the accused had killed Taliban in the intervening night of February 4 and 5 of 2021.

Shiri Pal and Taliban were employed by one Manjit Singh (of Simbal Mazara village), who was cultivating the land of Piara Singh.

Taliban’s body was found with injuries to his head and near the left eye. As Shiri Pal was not found at the spot, it was suspected that he must have killed Taliban and absconded. It was said that both the brothers often had dispute over money matters.

In this connection, a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at Balachaur police station on a complaint from Manjit Singh.

The accused was arrested by police on February 2, 2021.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, the judge said, “Keeping in view the gravity and nature of the offence committed by him, convict Shiri Pal is not entitled to any leniency.”

However, not finding it to be a case falling under the category of “rarest of rare case” – warranting capital punishment – convict Shiri Pal was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.