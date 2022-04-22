Less work days, near stagnant earnings: fall in wheat yield hits labourers too

The loss in wheat yield due to unusual rise in temperature in March has not only hit farmers, but farm labourers too. Apart from a reduction in labour days due to less arrival in mandis, farm labourers are also complaining about getting just a 8-paisa rise in per wheat bag compensation for various works they do in the mandis.

They said that it was 2016 that they got a good hike, adding that labour charges should be hiked by 25% as there has only been Rs 3.19 per bag hike after 2016 till 2022.

“We’ve got an overall 8-paisa (per bag) hike for labourer work in mandis compared to last procurement season,” said Rakesh Tuli, president of Punjab Anaaj Mandi Mazdoor Union. He added that they now plan to meet CM Bhagwant Mann over the issue, pointing out that during the last six years only once they have seen a 40-paisa hike in labour charges per wheat bag.

He said that in 2011, after an agitation, they got an increase in per bag labour from Rs 5.33 to Rs 6.66, and then in 2016, it was increased to Rs 12.29 per bag.

“For unloading, cleaning wheat bag of 50 kg, we got Rs 6.09 per bag last year, now it is Rs 6.12 per bag, a rise of 3-paisa. For filling grain in bags and weighing them, the labour charge is up from Rs 6.14 last year to Rs 6.17 this year — again a 3-paisa raise. For stitching the bags, it is Rs 1.46 now, just up one-paisa. Loading bags in trucks will now fetch Rs 1.73 against Rs 1.72 per bag last year. So the total increase in labour charges is just 8 paisa,” said Darshan Lal, adding that shrivelled grain had further added to their woes.

Dinesh Sahu, a labourer in Khanna grain mandi, said: “In normal wheat season, which lasts up to 30 to 35 days, we earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, but now when the work will be available only for 20 to 25 days, our income will be reduced to Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,500. Because of high prices of everything, we end up spending more than half of that and save very little.”

He added that several of his fellow labourers did not come this year to work during the wheat season.

“This increase is a mockery and AAP, which has been claiming to look after the poor, has shown its insensitivity towards the poor and the downtrodden,” said Lal.

A senior officer with the Punjab Mandi Board said that there is a committee which decides the labour rate as per Consumer Price Index and is final authority as it is only the Centre government which procures wheat.