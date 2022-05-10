Less wheat procurement in Punjab: Mandi board, RDB face Rs 375-crore loss

Punjab farmers are not the only ones facing losses due to fall in wheat production this year. Two state bodies that earn their revenue in the procurement cycle too have taken a hit. Both Punjab Mandi Board and Rural Development Board are staring at a loss of Rs 375 crore this season.

On wheat crop in Punjab, the purchaser is charged 3% RDF and 3% mandi fee. Mandi fee over wheat sale in Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC ) yards is paid to PMB and RDF goes to RDB, both in turn use the money to build infrastructure for sale and purchase of wheat. Mandi fee is also called market development fund.

A major chunk of these funds comes from FCI, which procures food grain for the central pool.

This Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 102 Lakh tonnes (10.02 million tonnes), wheat was purchased in Punjab mandis till date against 133.28 lakh tonnes (13.3 million tonnes) in last RMS out of which 132.14 tonnes was procured by the government agencies and remaining 1.14 lakh tonnes was procured by the private players. This year government purchase is around 96 lakh tonnes and over 6 lakh tonnes has been purchased by private players out of total 102 lakh tonnes.

There has been 23.5% less procurement because of 15 to 20% fall in wheat production. Several farmers sold wheat outside the mandis too.

Government purchase took place at Rs 2,015 per quintals MSP and private purchase was at Rs 2,020 to Rs 2,025 per quintals mostly.

With this government purchase was worth around Rs 19,344 crores and private purchases stood to around Rs 1,215 crores. Total wheat purchase comes to around 20,559 crores against over Rs 26,322 crores last year.

With 3% each RDF and MDF, around Rs 1,233.54 crores would be earned from the total sale. In last RMS, Punjab government had earned Rs 1,608 crores RDF and MDF from wheat sale. The total difference comes to around Rs 375 crore which is huge for the state like Punjab which under huge debt.

PMB, which was set under the Punjab Agriculture Produce Markets Act, 1961, is entrusted with responsibility for development of mandis/mandi infrastructure to provide facilities and amenities to farmers to sell their agricultural produce (amenities like auction platform, sheds, office building, canteen, roads, electrification and public health services, etc). The RDB was incorporated in April 1987 under Rural Development Act, 1987, to promote better agriculture, granting relief for the loss and damage to agricultural produce, providing facility of streets lights, construction of dharamshalas, panchayat ghars, canals and drains, establishment of government health infrastructure, supply of drinking water, improving sanitation, the establishment of government educational institutions in the rural areas and to provide relief to ‘debt stressed’ farmers of the state.

Apart from building and maintaining rural link roads, several farmer welfare activities are undertaken by PMB, including insurance of farmers. Even some debt relief was given from this fund to farmers by the previous Congress government.

Similarly, RDB is supposed to spent on phirnies (a road encircling the village), repair of kucha houses for the poor ad water supply & sanitation etc. The fall in revenue will hit all these activities by the RDB and the PMB.

Farmers too have suffered around Rs 5,000 to 6,000 crores loss due to less yield this year. Income of mandi labourers has also taken a hit, apart from that of arhtiyas, who gets 2.5% commission on one quintal, and truckers, who transport wheat to FCI storage.