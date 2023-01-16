scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Stir against demolition: Latifpura residents to block Jalandhar-Amritsar NH, observe ‘rail roko’ today

Nearly 50 houses were razed in Punjab's Latifpura by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust on Dec 9. Residents of the houses, including around 100 children, have been staying at the site since.

latifpura demolition news, india news, current affairs, indian expressNearly 50 houses were razed in Latifpura by the JIT with the support of a heavy police force last month. (File)
Stir against demolition: Latifpura residents to block Jalandhar-Amritsar NH, observe 'rail roko' today
Residents of Latifpura in Punjab’s Jalandhar, along with several organisations, will block the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway and have also announced a four-hour ‘rail roko’ near Dakoha railway station Monday. They are protesting against the demolition of nearly 50 houses by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) on December 9.

The protest will start at 11.30 am and will continue till 3.30 pm. Traffic will be diverted via several link routes as a result of the protests on the busiest highway in the state.

Also Read |Latifpura Demolition drive: Punjab officials appear before NCSC chief, present records

Nearly 50 houses were razed in Latifpura by the JIT with the support of a heavy police force last month. Residents, including around 100 children, have been staying at the site since. They have been sitting on the debris of their razed houses braving chilly winter temperatures.

Don't miss |Latifpura residents block NH-1 for 3 hours, demand reconstruction of demolished houses at same place

Besides Latifpura residents, several activists of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Bharati Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Jalandhar, Tarkasheel Society Punjab, Jamhuri Adhikar Sabha, Punjab People’s Cultural Forum, United Kisan Morcha Chabewal-Mahalpur, Verka Milk Plant Works Jalandhar will participate in the protest. According to Kashmir Singh Ghugshore of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has extended its support to the protesters.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 11:12 IST
