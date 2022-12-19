Latifpura residents dig in their heels, say ‘we will live and die in this place only’

It was the ninth day on Sunday since the house of Kashmir Singh (70) was demolished in Jalandhar’s Latifpura colony, which is located right in the middle of upscale Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Nagar of Jalandhar. He is not ready to move out from this site where all debris is lying around and is sleeping under the open sky in these biting cold December nights.

“I was born here, had spent my entire life here and will die here only,” said Kashmir Singh, who had a 19-marla (475 sq yard) house-cum-small milk dairy at the same place. While showing the remains of the wall of his house, he pointed out that his grain drums and earthen water pot are all under the debris now and the cattle are tied in the open plot nearby.

“My grandfather Chanan Singh and father Ajaib Singh were the first one who came here after getting uprooted from Narowal area of Sialkot in Pakistan during the Partition (1947) and settled at Latifpura village in Jalandhar which decades after came under a scheme of Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT),” Kashmir Singh said, adding that they were neither ever contacted for compensation nor were their plots registered.

He said that for decades they have been paying property tax.

Aadhaar card, voter card and electrical meters of Kashmir Singh are having the same address.

“We also won the case at SDM court in 2006, but then JIT jumped in and started a legal battle and defrauded us with the connivance of the the land mafia,” he added.

Hari Singh (72), an autorickshaw driver, has the same story to tell. He said that they have spent all their life here.

At present, they have been first made homeless and have now been told to shift to some old flats which are already in a dilapidated condition.

Nearly 50 houses were razed to ground here on December 9 by JIT with support of a heavy police force. But now people of these houses, including around 100 children, have been staying at the same site since then.

Meanwhile, the protest ‘morcha’ of the homeless people entered the ninth day on Sunday, while the 14-member rehabilitation committee of the victims and several other organisations have refused to move out of this place.

At the direction of the Punjab government, the district administration had offered to shift them to flats on the Bibi Bhani Complex, but they refused to go. Some organisations have put up tents for these families, who are forced to sleep under the open sky in winter.

They alleged that JIT in collusion with the land mafia got their houses demolished without taking them into confidence and got them shifted to safe places.

They alleged that the government’s heart was not in the right place. They also demanded that strict action should be taken against Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police who had allegedly used abusive language against them on the day of the demolition.

Several farmers’ unions and mazdoor unions came out in their support.

Several protests will be organised on Monday in Jalandhar in support of these homeless people.