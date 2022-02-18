Kejriwal’s dream of becoming PM of Khalistan will only remain a dream: Thakur

Lashing out at the Aam Adami Party (AAP) and Congress for its ‘Khalistan’ agenda and 1984 anti-Sikh riots, respectively, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal wants to become the Prime Minister of ‘Khalistan’ and the people of the state will never accept it.

Attacking the Congress, he said that thousands of Sikhs were killed in 1984 riots. “Did Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi ever apologise for that? It was the BJP’s Narendra Modi government that which delivered justice to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots and pruned the ‘black list’, which carried the names of several Sikh. But even then they said that BJP divides Hindus and Sikhs,” Thakur said while addressing a rally in Jalandhar on Thursday in favour of BJP candidate Manoranjan Kalia.

He added that the biggest symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity is the BJP. Taking a dig at CM Charanjit Singh Channi, he said that Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) does not want Channi and Channi does not want the welfare of the state. He asked that if Channi couldn’t provide security to the PM (he was referring to the January 5 incident in Ferozepur), how can he keep the state safe? Justifying that Congress and AAP are just photocopies of each other, he said that in 2017, Congress promised that it will make Punjab free from drugs, make farmers debt free, provide one job to each family etc.

“However, not a single promise has been fulfilled. Similarly, Kejriwal has not appointed a single Sikh or Punjabi or woman minister in Delhi, I wonder what he will give here in Punjab,” Thakur asked, adding that in Delhi there is a liquor shop in every street but in Mohalla clinics, medicines are not available.