Kejriwal promises to build grand Ravidas temple in Delhi

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that his government plans to build a grand Ravidas temple in Delhi’s Tughlakabad, where a five-century-old temple was demolished on court orders two years back, and would proceed after resolving the issues over its construction with the Central government.

On Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday, Kejriwal and party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the famous Shri Ravidas Temple in Jalandhar and prayed for peace and prosperity of Punjab.

Kejriwal said, “We wish to build a grand temple of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj in Delhi also. The central government has some issues about construction of the temple, after finding a solution, we will build a grand temple of Shri Ravidas ji in Delhi”.

Mann said that Guru Ravidas “gave the message of equality, freedom, humanity and brotherhood to the whole world. Today, we need to follow the path shown by him”.

Kejriwal and Mann took out a roadshow in Jalandhar city covering three constituencies.