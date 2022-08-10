Kapurthala: Toddler falls into drain, rescue ops on

August 10, 2022 3:12:09 am
A rescue operation is underway to find and rescue a two-and-a-half year-old boy trapped inside a drain in which he fell on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in the Shalimar Garden area of Kapurthala city, police said.
The rescue operation, led by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was on at the time of this report going to the print with district administration saying it will not be called off till the child is located.
As per the officials, the incident took place when the boy, identified as Dehaan, along with his five-year-old sister was crossing the drain covered by concrete slabs. The boy reportedly slipped through a gap between the slabs and was trapped in the 10-foot-deep drain. Officials said that the boy was stuck somewhere near the T-Point of the drain, which is choked with garbage.
As he fell, his sister raised an alarm following which people from surrounding areas gathered to locate the child. The child’s mother also jumped into the drain to save her child but failed to find him. The wailing woman was forcibly pulled out of the drain by the locals.
In the evening, Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal requisitioned a 29-member team of NDRF from Bathinda for carrying out the rescue operation.
Officials said the boy and his family originally hail from Bihar and live in the jhuggis near the Shalimar Garden area.
