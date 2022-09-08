scorecardresearch
Kapurthala: Jailed inmate flees from civil hospital during treatment

According to the police, the inmate has been identified as Sandip Singh, a resident of Haibowal near Phillaur.

SHO Kirpal Singh said that several police teams have been formed and a hunt has been launched for Sandip.

An inmate of Kapurthala Modern Jail fled from the local civil hospital on Thursday evening during treatment.



Sandip, police said, was arrested by Phillaur police in a theft case on September 5 and was sent to judicial remand in Modern Jail at Kapurthala later.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kapurthala City Police station, Inspector Kirpal Singh, told The Indian Express that last evening he was brought to Kapurthala civil hospital by the jail staff for some treatment due to some health problem. During treatment, he managed to slip away from the hospital, with police now registering a second case against him.

SHO Kirpal Singh said that several police teams have been formed and a hunt has been launched for Sandip.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:24:37 pm
