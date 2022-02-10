Kapurthala court gives death sentence to man for raping 7-year-old Slug: The special POCSO court finished trial in the rape case in 11 months

A Kapurthala court on Thursday wrapped up the trial in eleven months and awarded the death sentence to man who had raped a 7-year-old in March last year.

The special fast track Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POSCO) court of Additional District Sessions Judge, Rajwinder Kaur, pronounced the death sentence on Thursday to convict Mukesh Kumar. A compensation of Rs 8 lakh was awarded to the victim’s family by the judge.

According to the prosecution, the seven-year-old was lured with biscuits by the convict, who lives in a jhuggi, on March 15, 2021, when the girl’s parents were out at work. The man then proceeded to rape the minor and also severely damage her private parts with a wooden rod. The girl battled between life and death for a long time, before doctors could finally save her life.

A case was registered in this regard u/s 326 A-B, 307 IPC and section 4 and 6 of Prevention of Children Sexual offence (POSCO) Act under Sultanpur Lodhi Police station on the complaint of the father of the victim.

The judge after hearing the arguments and evidence of both the lawyers, awarded the death sentence to Mukesh, which now needs to be confirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in due course of time.

Chief Judicial magistrate-cum-Secretary district legal authorities, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, said that legal services authorities had already contributed around Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of the minor. He disclosed that the legal services authorities would give the remaining compensation of Rs 6 lakh as awarded by the Additional District and Sessions Judge to the victim’s family soon.

The charge sheet in this case was presented in court within 12 days of the crime by the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur.