Kapurthala: After 30 hours, no headway in rescue op of toddler who fell into drain

August 11, 2022 6:08:22 am
The rescue teams searching for the two-and-a-half-year-old boy who fell and was trapped inside a rainwater drain in the Shalamar Garden area of Kapurthala city Tuesday did not make any headway even after 30 hours. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that the rescue teams of Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel searched the entire drain and removed the garbage and slush to find him.
Due to a strong prediction of rain in Kapurthala Wednesday night, the teams were installing a wire mesh at every 10 feet of the drain to ensure that the boy is not flushed further by a heavy water flow in the drain.
The DC said that the rescue operation will continue till the boy is found. The boy — identified as Dehaan — slipped into the 10-foot-deep drain while crossing the drain through a concrete slab, which was kept over five feet wide to cross over.
The rescue teams dismantled the entire covered part of the drain near the spot of the incident assuming that the boy might be stuck somewhere in between but did not find him.
It is also learnt that the NDRF team may move the rescue operation ahead of the mishap spot now as the boy might have flushed with water towards a tributary close to the drain.
The five-year-old sister of the boy was accompanying him and she raised the alarm. After learning it, his mother, who was nearby, jumped into the drain to save her son but she could not find him and the locals pulled her out.
