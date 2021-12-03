Protesting farmers stop Kangana Ranaut’s vehicle in Punjab, seek apology for her remark

Protesting farmers, including women, in Punjab’s Ropar district stopped the vehicle of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday. The agitators stood on the main road at Bunga Sahib near Kiratpur Sahib around 3.20 pm when Kangana’a vehicle was passing by and sought an apology for her derogatory remarks against an elderly woman farmer last year.

The actor, who enjoys Y-category security, was on her way to Chandigarh airport from her native place in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana had earlier tweeted a photo of an aged woman farmer, terming her a “woman available at Rs 100” for protests.

It is learnt that the protesters, who were from nearby villages, surrounded her vehicle for at least 30 to 35 minutes. The agitators said they had been waiting for her for the past three days as they had information that she will pass through the area in the coming days.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ropar, Viveksheel Soni, said the protesters allowed the vehicle to move away after cops rushed to the spot and intervened to sort out the issue.

In a video shared by Kangana, she was seen saying that a mob had surrounded her vehicle and despite the presence of a large police force, they were not allowing her to move ahead. “They are threatening to kill me and are abusing me. If the police were not here, there would have been lynching… Several people are doing politics in my name and today’s episode is the result of that,” she said.

Sources said Kangana had a brief interaction with the protesting women and told them that she was like their daughter. Another video released by the actor showed several protesters carrying flags approaching her vehicle, after which she held their hands. The women then asked her to apologise for her remarks.

In the video, Kangana was seen saying that her remark was not against the woman farmer, but against the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, but the women protesters refused to believe her. One of the women even warned her that she must think before saying anything about the farmers’ protest.

Another woman protester told Kangana that she was just like their children and asked her to step out of the car and click a photo with them, but the actor’s guards did not allow her to do so.

Later, Kangana thanked the Punjab Police for getting her out of the situation. It is learnt that farmers were also waiting for her at the Toll Plaza near Ropar, but the police diverted the actor’s car to Chandigarh via Morinda.