Kabbadi murder: Police see a hit from Canada, blame professional rivalry

International kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia was murdered at the behest of Canada-based Snover Dhillon, who was running the National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario, over professional rivalry, the Punjab Police said Saturday.

Ambia was shot by five unidentified assailants during an ongoing Kabaddi match in village Mallian in Jalandhar on March 14.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Nearly a dozen people including Dhillon have been booked in the case. Police said they came to know of Dhillon’s alleged involvement after it brought four history-sheeters, who are facing over 20 criminal cases, mostly of murder and attempt to murder, on production warrants from different jails and questioned them.

The four — Fateh Singh alias Yuvraj, a resident of Sangrur; Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram, Haryana; Amit Dagar of village Maheshpur Palvan in Haryana; and Simranjeet Singh alias Jujhar Singh, of village Madhopur Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh — have been arrested.

The shooters who are yet to be arrested have been identified, police said.

DGP, Punjab, V K Bhawra said Fateh Singh had disclosed during interrogation that Dhillon’s organisation, ‘The National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario’, had failed to take off as most of the renowned players were associated with ‘Major League Kabaddi’ being managed by Ambia.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural, Satinder Singh told reporters that Fateh “confessed” that on Dhillon’s instructions, he, along with Amit Dagar, Kaushal Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh, Lucky Patiyal and Sukha Duneke, had arranged shooters to eliminate Ambia.

Fateh has allegedly also admitted to having pressured some players to join Dhillon’s federation.

A native of Amritsar, Dhillon is now based in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, and is a producer and director on Canadian Sath TV and radio show, police said.

Police have also booked Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a native of village Duneke in Moga who has also been living in Canada for the last few years, and Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana, who now lives in Malaysia, for conspiring to kill Ambia.

Simranjeet alias Jujhar is alleged to have provided a hideout to the shooters at the house of a relative in Amritsar, Swaran Singh, on the directions of Sukh Duneke.

Police said they had recovered 18 live cartridges and a 12 bore rifle from Swaran’s house. Swaran Singh is reportedly absconding.

Sources in police said many kabaddi federations in India and abroad are formed solely to provide cover for the drugs business, with players who go to participate in tournaments abroad used as drug peddlers. Ambia had reportedly resisted this, drawing many people who wanted to keep away from tainted leagues.