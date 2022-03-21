Kabaddi player’s murder: Police to seek extradition of ‘conspirators’ living abroad

The Punjab Police on Sunday said that it will start the process to extradite three foreign-based accused, who conspired the murder of International Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian. Also, investigation revealed that the National Kabaddi Federation (NKF) Ontario, whose media advisor Snover Dhillon is the prime suspect of the murder, was formed just two months ago.

In its investigation, police said that among the three main accused, two are based in Canada while the fourth accused is a resident of Malaysia.

Police sources said that NKF was formed after getting separated from Ontario Kabaddi Federation, which has several players and teams associated with it, including the teams which were playing the Major Kabaddi League federation of the deceased Sandeep Nangal Ambian.

“It is also learnt that the president of NKF Sukha Mann was in Punjab till a couple of days back and after this incident, he rturned to Canada,” said a senior police officer, adding that NKF also has links with a Punjab based Kabaddi federation and NKF’s president is also president of World Kabaddi Doping committee (WKDC) in Canada while there is another president of WKDC in the US.

“The role of everyone is being investigated to reach to the truth,” police said.

Meanwhile, Snover Dhillon, in an interview to a channel, said that he has no role in the killing of the player and his legal team would take care of everything.

The Indian Express made several attempts to call the president of NKF but he did not respond to any call or message.

During investigation several players told police that Sandeep was against drugs and wanted to motivate youngsters through the game so that they stay away from drugs.

“Even a police complaint was made by some people involved in kabaddi against Sandeep’s Major league just to discourage him from bringing good changes in the game,” said a player, adding that these people want to defame Sandeep by linking him with a team of an Australia based Punjabi, who’s brother is a gangster.

“But that team of Australia-based Punjabi has been playing in the state even before the formation of Major league, and if there was anything wrong then the government should have banned that team,” said another player, adding that their owner is not a gangster but unfortunately he is brother of a gangster.

As per police sources Snover Dhillon is involved in a controversy in Canada. He was also coordinator and assistant for Patrick Brown , who is currently mayor of Brampton belonging to Conservative Party of Canada, police said.

Dhillon has a criminal record in Canada and has already been convicted for doing fraud, said a senior police officer, adding that they are getting more details about him.

Police have arrested Fateh Singh alias Yuvraj, a resident of Sangrur, Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram Haryana, Amit Dagar of village Maheshpur Palvan in Haryana, Simranjeet Singh alias Jujhar Singh alias gangster of village Madhopur Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh(UP).

All the four accused, who are history-sheeter and facing over 20 criminal cases mostly of murder and attempt to murder, were brought on production warrant from different jails.

Police have also nominated three main conspirators identified as Snover Dhillon, a native of Amritsar and currently residing in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and is a producer and director at Canadian Sath TV and Radio Show, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh, a native of village Duneke, Moga and residing in Canada for last few years and Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana and residing in Malaysia at present, who conspired to get the victim killed.

During interrogation Fateh disclosed that Snover Dhillon had tried to convince different players to join NKF and Fateh also confessed that following the instructions from Snover, he along with Amit Dagar, Kaushal Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh, Lucky Patiyal and Sukha Duneke had arranged shooters for execution of Sandeep.