Kabaddi player killing: Family, supporters stage massive dharna; refuse to cremate body till accused are arrested

Two days after renowned Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu aka Sandeep Nangal Ambian (38) was shot dead during a tournament, his family and supporters have refused to cremate his mortal remains until the accused are arrested. His family, a large number of Kabaddi players, Kabaddi world officials and farmer unions on Wednesday jointly staged a massive dharna at the Nakodar civil hospital, where the body of the player is lying in the mortuary.

The protest was called off later in the day, only after police assured them that they would nab the culprits soon.

Meanwhile, Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of police, Lakhwinder Singh, said that special teams are raiding various places.

This incident has “killed the spirit” of the sport, some of the protestors told The Indian Express. Citing a possible “conspiracy”, they demanded a probe and urged the police to look into what may have led up to Sandhu’s death. They also called for the newly-formed AAP government in the state to acknowledge the matter.

Meanwhile, several Kabaddi federations have suspended tournaments for the coming week.

Sandhu was among the world’s top five kabaddi players and the head of the ‘Major Kabaddi League Federation’, which organises tournaments both in Punjab and abroad. He had previously represented the UK team as captain in the various Kabaddi World Cup tournaments organised by the Punjab government. He also ran a team called the Shahkot Lions.