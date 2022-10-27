Justice finally delivered, say kin of slain US’ first turbaned Sikh police officer

The extended family members of Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal in Punjab heaved a sigh of relief Thursday following the death sentence of a US man who had fatally shot the first turbaned Indian-American Sikh police officer three years ago in the US state of Texas. They, however, said that the void caused by Dhaliwal’s death can never be filled.

People from his native village Dhaliwal Bet in Kapurthala district said that at last justice is delivered.

Dhaliwal, who was then 42, was gunned down by Robert Solis while making a traffic stop in northwest Houston on September 27, 2019.

Describing Dhaliwal as a philanthropist, Pavanpreet Singh, his cousin from Sarai Khas village in Jalandhar, said that he had met Dhaliwal just a few months before his gruesome death.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

“I have very fond memories of my cousin, who was a gift to humanity who used to stand with the needy in their thick and thin,” he said.

“I spoke to Sandeep’s brother-in-law (his sister Harpreet Kaur’s husband) in the US a couple of days ago to get the update on the case. He told me that the decision would come on Wednesday and I was eagerly waiting for that,” he said.

Pawanpreet Singh who remembered Dhaliwal as a unique person and considerate human being said that though the convict got the death penalty “my brother will never come back”.

Advertisement

“He helped the needy and downtrodden in my village, Sarai Khas. He was sponsoring the education of a few children and had also asked me to find if more children needed financial help in their studies,” he said.

The relatives cherish the moment when Dhaliwal made headlines when he was allowed to serve as a police officer in Texas keeping his turban and beard as part of Sikh faith. “We all are proud of him for his legal battle for six years to allow him to wear his turban and grow a beard when he got inducted into the US police force,” said Pawanpreet.

Joginder Singh, another cousin at Dhaliwal Bet, recalled that Dhaliwal was very humble and used to visit them quite frequently.

Advertisement

“I have known him since his childhood. He left India when he was in his late teens along with his parents and two sisters,” said Singh, while recalling the shocking news of the Sikh police officer’s death in 2019.

The family had left for the US in the late 1990s.

“He had his schooling from our village and was a good student. He went to Janta College in Kartarpur where he took admission in 10+1 but left for the US soon after,” said Joginder Singh.

Dhaliwal completed the rest of his studies in the US and got inducted into the US police, which was a matter of pride not only for his family but the whole community.

Dhaliwal is survived by wife and three children, including two daughters. His sisters are also settled in the US.

Advertisement

“Even after living in the USA and working in the US police force, he was a down-to-earth person who was always ready to help the needy,” said Kuldeep Singh Sarai, Dhaliwal’s uncle.