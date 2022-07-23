Jalandhar deputy commissioner office staff announce strike against AAP MLA Angural’s ‘interference’

The staff of the Jalandhar deputy commissioner office have announced an indefinite strike from Monday protesting against AAP MLA Sheetal Angural’s behaviour during his visits to the office’s various branches on Friday evening. They alleged that the Jalandhar West MLA argued with the staff making baseless corruption allegations.

Sources in the deputy commissioner’s office said the immediate provocation for the MLA visit was that some employees close to him had not got their preferred posts in a recent reshuffle of clerical staff, patwaris and kanungos of the office. The protesting staff accused the legislator of staging a drama with the help of some local news portals.

Angural went live on Facebook and said he had visited the offices to check for corrupt practices.

It was also alleged that the additional deputy commissioner’s (ADC) office revoked an immigration company’s licence over malpractices but did not punish its owners.

Additional deputy commissioner-general Major Amit Sareen said there were complaints that the company had been involved in fraud. “First we issued a showcause notice and then we initiated the procedure for the suspension of its licence. But during the investigation, we found the complaint against the company was malafide and that the company had followed the proper procedure. So no action was required,” Major Sareen said.

“To provide justice to everyone is our job,” said he, adding that officials could not do wrong things under anybody’s pressure.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State District Office Employees Association wrote that Angural, the MLA levelled false allegations against Grade-1 superintendent Parminder Kaur and also argued with several employees of the regional transport office, ADC office and other offices.

“We are accountable for their acts towards people, the deputy commissioner and the Jalandhar division commissioner. If the MLA had found anything wrong against us, he should have gone to both the authorities instead of arguing with our staff,” said association members, adding that they would not tolerate politicians’ undesirable political pressure just for the sake of getting cheap popularity.

The MLA could not be reached out but in a video he was seen arguing with the employees without any concrete facts in his hands