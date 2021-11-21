Jalandhar: Civil engineer on road survey duty shot dead

Two armed robbers shot dead a 30-year-old civil engineer and took away his Bolero near Ibban village on Kapurthala-Jalandhar national highway on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh a resident of Tarn Taran district. He used to work as a construction contractor and was supervising the widening of Kapurthala-Jalandhar national highway, SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, adding that Balwinder was working on his laptop and his car was parked at the side of the road when the incident took place. Gurwinder Singh, brother of the deceased said that Balwinder was conducting a survey before the land acquisition for the highway. Balwinder was taken to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Police said that the accused have been identified as Harkrishan Singh of Dhapai and Sukhwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both from Iban village of Kapurthala district. Police said that the accused first demanded the car keys but when Balwinder refused to oblige, they opened fire. An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder), 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms ACT.